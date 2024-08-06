News & Insights

Markets
JEF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JEF, GXO, CART

August 06, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 12,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 5,375 contracts, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) options are showing a volume of 18,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, GXO options, or CART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Holdings Channel
 ONLN Dividend History
 Funds Holding EGY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEF
GXO
CART

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.