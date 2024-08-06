Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JEF, GXO, CART

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 5,375 contracts, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) options are showing a volume of 18,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.