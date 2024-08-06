Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JEF, GXO, CART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF), where a total volume of 12,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of JEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of JEF. Below is a chart showing JEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 5,375 contracts, representing approximately 537,500 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 725,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) options are showing a volume of 18,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring August 09, 2024, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JEF options, GXO options, or CART options

