Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HUN, CAH, PG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 15,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 3,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,600 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) saw options trading volume of 7,972 contracts, representing approximately 797,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 2,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 30,288 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

