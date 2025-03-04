News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NEM, ROST

March 04, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total of 23,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 10,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 60,347 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 12,563 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, NEM options, or ROST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

