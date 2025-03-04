Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NEM, ROST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total of 23,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 10,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 60,347 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 18,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) saw options trading volume of 12,563 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 1,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,800 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

