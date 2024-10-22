Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HON, CNK, MRNA

Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) saw options trading volume of 10,623 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 21,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HON options, CNK options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LCII Insider Buying
ZAGG market cap history
TGT Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.