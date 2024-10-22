Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HON, CNK, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), where a total of 14,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 7,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) saw options trading volume of 10,623 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,300 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 21,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

