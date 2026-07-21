Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HNRG, AAOI, CALM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG), where a total volume of 4,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 51,259 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 11,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 4,615 contracts, representing approximately 461,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HNRG options, AAOI options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further HNRG Research:

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