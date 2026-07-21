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HNRG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HNRG, AAOI, CALM

July 21, 2026 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG), where a total volume of 4,021 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 51,259 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 11,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 4,615 contracts, representing approximately 461,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 936,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,400 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HNRG options, AAOI options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HNRG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

HNRG
AAOI
CALM

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