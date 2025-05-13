Markets
HLF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HLF, IESC, PEP

May 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 10,558 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2027, with 8,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC) saw options trading volume of 762 contracts, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of IESC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of IESC. Below is a chart showing IESC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 33,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, IESC options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 TPX YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of MSSA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> TPX YTD Return-> Institutional Holders of MSSA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HLF
IESC
PEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.