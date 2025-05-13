Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HLF, IESC, PEP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total of 10,558 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2027 , with 8,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,500 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

IES Holdings Inc (Symbol: IESC) saw options trading volume of 762 contracts, representing approximately 76,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of IESC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,400 underlying shares of IESC. Below is a chart showing IESC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 33,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

