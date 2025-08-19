Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HAS, SOFI, OKLO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), where a total of 10,639 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 3,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 307,201 contracts, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 73.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 19,914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) options are showing a volume of 79,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 9,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 980,000 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

