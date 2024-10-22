Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GXO, PENN, PRCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 12,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.6% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 22,784 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 17,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (Symbol: PRCT) saw options trading volume of 5,082 contracts, representing approximately 508,200 underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of PRCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,500 underlying shares of PRCT. Below is a chart showing PRCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GXO options, PENN options, or PRCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.