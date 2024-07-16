News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, BKNG, ENPH

July 16, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 48,882 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 210.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,806 contracts, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 197,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4140 strike call option expiring July 26, 2024, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 35,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 12,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

