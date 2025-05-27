Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, ANSS, TGT

Ansys Inc. (Symbol: ANSS) options are showing a volume of 2,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ANSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,800 underlying shares of ANSS. Below is a chart showing ANSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 34,912 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 1,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
