Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GRND, TXN, CR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND), where a total of 3,189 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 318,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 477,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 29,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 2,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,600 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) options are showing a volume of 1,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 113,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRND options, TXN options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.