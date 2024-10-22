Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GPC, PARA, IVZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), where a total volume of 6,218 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 621,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,300 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 32,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) options are showing a volume of 23,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of IVZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 23,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of IVZ. Below is a chart showing IVZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

