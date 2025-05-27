Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, RCL, KHC

May 27, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 150,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 15,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 9,831 contracts, representing approximately 983,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 54,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 29,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
