Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, RCL, KHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 150,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 15,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 9,831 contracts, representing approximately 983,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 54,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 29,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, RCL options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

