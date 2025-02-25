News & Insights

Markets
GEO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, CAPR, KOS

February 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total volume of 11,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,900 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 3,782 contracts, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) saw options trading volume of 31,336 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of KOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KOS. Below is a chart showing KOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, CAPR options, or KOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HIBB Insider Buying
 CGP Split History
 Navient Earnings Surprises

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HIBB Insider Buying-> CGP Split History-> Navient Earnings Surprises-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEO
CAPR
KOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.