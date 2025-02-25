Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, CAPR, KOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total volume of 11,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,900 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 3,782 contracts, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) saw options trading volume of 31,336 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of KOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KOS. Below is a chart showing KOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, CAPR options, or KOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.