Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GEO, CAPR, KOS

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 3,782 contracts, representing approximately 378,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 932,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,900 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) saw options trading volume of 31,336 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of KOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of KOS. Below is a chart showing KOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
