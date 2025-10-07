Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, KVUE, SNA

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 286,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 87,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 2,484 contracts, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, KVUE options, or SNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
