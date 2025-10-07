Markets
FSLR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, KVUE, SNA

October 07, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 24,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.7% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) options are showing a volume of 286,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 87,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 2,484 contracts, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares or approximately 72.3% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

