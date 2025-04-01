Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, COIN, MSTR

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 132,744 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 145.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 17,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 284,561 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 142.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 13,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
