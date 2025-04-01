Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, COIN, MSTR

April 01, 2025

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 56,146 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 183.6% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 13,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 132,744 contracts, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares or approximately 145.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 17,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 284,561 contracts, representing approximately 28.5 million underlying shares or approximately 142.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 13,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

