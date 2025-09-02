Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FND, BE, M

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 48,501 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 11,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 30,095 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,400 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FND options, BE options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
