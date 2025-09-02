Markets
FND

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FND, BE, M

September 02, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total of 10,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) saw options trading volume of 48,501 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 11,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 30,095 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,400 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FND options, BE options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding ACN
 GNLN shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding URGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ACN-> GNLN shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding URGN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FND
BE
M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.