Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FLNC, INDI, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC), where a total of 45,374 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of FLNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 5,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,600 underlying shares of FLNC. Below is a chart showing FLNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI) saw options trading volume of 21,740 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of INDI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,000 underlying shares of INDI. Below is a chart showing INDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 102,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 24,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

