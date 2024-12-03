Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, UPS, PLTR

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 26,833 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 655,151 contracts, representing approximately 65.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 38,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, UPS options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
