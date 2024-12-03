News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FDX, UPS, PLTR

December 03, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

December 03, 2024

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 15,155 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 100.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 27, 2024, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 26,833 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 655,151 contracts, representing approximately 65.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 86.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 38,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
