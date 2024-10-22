Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, WBA, PFE

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 106,880 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 14,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 123,988 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 18,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, WBA options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mega Mergers
BCYP Insider Buying
USB Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.