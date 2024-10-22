News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETSY, WBA, PFE

October 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 13,495 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 106,880 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 14,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 123,988 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 18,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, WBA options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

