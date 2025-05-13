Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQH, DT, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), where a total of 12,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of EQH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 7,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,000 underlying shares of EQH. Below is a chart showing EQH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 12,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 10,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EQH options, DT options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

