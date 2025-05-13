Markets
EQH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQH, DT, ELF

May 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), where a total of 12,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of EQH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,000 underlying shares of EQH. Below is a chart showing EQH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 12,801 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,100 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 10,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EQH options, DT options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
