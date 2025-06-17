Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, ADBE, ALB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 139,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 10,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 37,038 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 21,854 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

