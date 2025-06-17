Markets
ENPH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENPH, ADBE, ALB

June 17, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 139,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 37,038 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 21,854 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, ADBE options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
