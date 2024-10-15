News & Insights

Markets
EL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EL, MS, MCD

October 15, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 38,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 7,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 40,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,296 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EL options, MS options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IST
 Institutional Holders of Sempra
 BLDR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL
MS
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.