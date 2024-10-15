Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EL, MS, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 38,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 7,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 798,300 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 40,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 16,296 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

