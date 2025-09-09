Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DLTR, BTDR, RIOT

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 18,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 170,916 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
