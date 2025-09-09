Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DLTR, BTDR, RIOT

September 09, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 22,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 18,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,700 underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 170,916 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, BTDR options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

