Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, SWK, LEN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 31,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.9% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 10,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 10,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 17,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHI options, SWK options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

