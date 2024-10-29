Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DHI, SWK, LEN

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) options are showing a volume of 10,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.9% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,200 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 17,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DHI options, SWK options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Technology Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
RYI Stock Predictions
SWAV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.