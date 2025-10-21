Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DGX, AMD, CRWD

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 413,992 contracts, representing approximately 41.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 43,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 12,770 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DGX options, AMD options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
