Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DGX, AMD, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total of 5,025 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 502,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 917,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 413,992 contracts, representing approximately 41.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 43,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 12,770 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

