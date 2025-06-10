Markets
DDOG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DDOG, EXE, GEV

June 10, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 20,504 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 11,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 14,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, EXE options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
