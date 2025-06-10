Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DDOG, EXE, GEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 20,504 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 11,797 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 14,228 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

