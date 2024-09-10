News & Insights

Markets
DBRG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DBRG, OMF, WING

September 10, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), where a total of 10,637 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,500 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) options are showing a volume of 4,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 1,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DBRG options, OMF options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock market game
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RESD
 Funds Holding WVFC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBRG
OMF
WING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.