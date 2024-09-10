Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DBRG, OMF, WING

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG), where a total of 10,637 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 3,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,500 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) options are showing a volume of 4,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,600 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 1,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 189,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,600 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DBRG options, OMF options, or WING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.