Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, ETSY, NU

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 19,423 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 111,692 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 23,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
