CVX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, ETSY, NU

November 12, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 34,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 15,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 19,423 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nu Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NU) saw options trading volume of 111,692 contracts, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of NU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 23,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of NU. Below is a chart showing NU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, ETSY options, or NU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
