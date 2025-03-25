Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, ORCL, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 38,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 9,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 50,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

