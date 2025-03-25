Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, ORCL, AMGN

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 50,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, ORCL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding VLTA
SDVKY Stock Predictions
AMPX Earnings History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.