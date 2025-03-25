News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVS, ORCL, AMGN

March 25, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 38,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 952,200 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 50,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, ORCL options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
