Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, HON, DXCM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 16,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 23,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 19,685 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring December 27, 2024, with 10,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

