Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, APO, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 27,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024 , with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 26,844 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 657,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, APO options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.