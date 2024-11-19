Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, APO, ULTA

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 26,844 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 657,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, APO options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESPO
Funds Holding BULZ
Institutional Holders of BTM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.