News & Insights

Markets
CRWD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, APO, ULTA

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 27,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $355 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 26,844 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,500 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 657,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 876,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, APO options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESPO
 Funds Holding BULZ
 Institutional Holders of BTM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ESPO -> Funds Holding BULZ -> Institutional Holders of BTM -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD
APO
ULTA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.