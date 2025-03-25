Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COF, FSLR, GS

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 19,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 2,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
