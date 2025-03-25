News & Insights

Markets
COF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COF, FSLR, GS

March 25, 2025 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 31,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 12,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 19,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 2,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COF options, FSLR options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding RYZZ
 WETG YTD Return
 Funds Holding BSJG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding RYZZ-> WETG YTD Return-> Funds Holding BSJG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COF
FSLR
GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.