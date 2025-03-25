Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COF, FSLR, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 31,703 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 12,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 19,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 14,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 2,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, FSLR options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

