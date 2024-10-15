News & Insights

Markets
CHRW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHRW, WYNN, TGT

October 15, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 9,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 959,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 24,479 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 19,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, WYNN options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 STAF market cap history
 Institutional Holders of JOET
 FWRD Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHRW
WYNN
TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.