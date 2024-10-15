Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHRW, WYNN, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 9,599 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 959,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,900 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 24,479 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 19,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, WYNN options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.