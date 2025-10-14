Markets
CENX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CENX, ORCL, RBLX

October 14, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX), where a total of 12,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,700 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 164,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 39,518 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CENX options, ORCL options, or RBLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
