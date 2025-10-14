Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CENX, ORCL, RBLX

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 164,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 39,518 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,400 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
