CAVA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, BILL, ABBV

September 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

September 30, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total volume of 25,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 26,401 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 31,897 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, BILL options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

