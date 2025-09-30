Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAVA, BILL, ABBV

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 26,401 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 31,897 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 12,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
