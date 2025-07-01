Notable Tuesday Option Activity: C, NOW, CEG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 59,566 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 4,909 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 490,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 13,527 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

