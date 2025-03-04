Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BX, DELL, T

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 18,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 46,157 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 194,793 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 22,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

