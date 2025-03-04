News & Insights

Markets
BX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BX, DELL, T

March 04, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total of 18,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 46,157 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,200 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 194,793 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 22,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BX options, DELL options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IDAT
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBDE
 VSR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IDAT-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBDE-> VSR Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX
DELL
T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.