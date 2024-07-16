Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, STT, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 3,232 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 323,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024 , with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) saw options trading volume of 9,431 contracts, representing approximately 943,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of STT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,200 underlying shares of STT. Below is a chart showing STT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,711 contracts, representing approximately 771,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

