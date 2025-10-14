Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BTU, SG, SHLS

Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 20,421 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) saw options trading volume of 24,688 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,300 underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
