Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BTU, SG, SHLS

October 14, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total volume of 27,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) saw options trading volume of 20,421 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of SG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SG. Below is a chart showing SG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS) saw options trading volume of 24,688 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,300 underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, SG options, or SHLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

