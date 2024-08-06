Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BMRN, HRB, BAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total of 6,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) saw options trading volume of 4,017 contracts, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) saw options trading volume of 24,938 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 17,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

