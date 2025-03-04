Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, CCL, MCD

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 103,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 19,477 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
