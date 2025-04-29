Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, NVDA, CDNS

April 29, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 48,758 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 83,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) saw options trading volume of 10,165 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, NVDA options, or CDNS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

