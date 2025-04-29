Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, NVDA, CDNS

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 83,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) saw options trading volume of 10,165 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
