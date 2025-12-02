Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVO, DELL, RDDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mission Produce Inc (Symbol: AVO), where a total volume of 2,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of AVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of AVO. Below is a chart showing AVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 50,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 6,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 30,110 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVO options, DELL options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

