Markets
AVO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVO, DELL, RDDT

December 02, 2025 — 03:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mission Produce Inc (Symbol: AVO), where a total volume of 2,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of AVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of AVO. Below is a chart showing AVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 50,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 6,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) saw options trading volume of 30,110 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVO options, DELL options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding WELL
 Institutional Holders of HTBI
 MWK YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding WELL-> Institutional Holders of HTBI-> MWK YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVO
DELL
RDDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.