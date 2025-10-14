Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARR, SOUN, NNE

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 326,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 62,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 24,186 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARR options, SOUN options, or NNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
