Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARR, SOUN, NNE

October 14, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), where a total volume of 16,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of ARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,800 underlying shares of ARR. Below is a chart showing ARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) options are showing a volume of 326,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 62,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nano Nuclear Energy Inc (Symbol: NNE) saw options trading volume of 24,186 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of NNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 11,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NNE. Below is a chart showing NNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

