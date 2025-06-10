Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APP, CVX, BAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 46,326 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 2,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 56,285 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 5,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 21,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

