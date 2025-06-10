Markets
APP

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APP, CVX, BAX

June 10, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP), where a total volume of 46,326 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 2,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,800 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 56,285 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring June 13, 2025, with 5,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) options are showing a volume of 21,646 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APP options, CVX options, or BAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
 PPH Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of HSAI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> PPH Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of HSAI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APP
CVX
BAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.