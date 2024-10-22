Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APLD, AVTR, GOOGL

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) options are showing a volume of 31,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 26,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 125,855 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 15,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
