Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APLD, ANF, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total of 213,306 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.5% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 17,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 26,032 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.7% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 10,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 70,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

