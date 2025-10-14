Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMSC, RDDT, ULTA

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 26,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $562.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $562.50 strike highlighted in orange:
