Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMSC, RDDT, ULTA

October 14, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC), where a total of 5,559 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 555,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,200 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 26,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 592,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $562.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $562.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMSC options, RDDT options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

