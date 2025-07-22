Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, DAL, FDS

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 70,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 11,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) saw options trading volume of 1,718 contracts, representing approximately 171,800 underlying shares or approximately 51% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 336,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
